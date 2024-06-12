Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 563,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

