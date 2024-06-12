Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,563 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $95,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,616. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

