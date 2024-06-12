Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.09.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE CPX traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.08. 299,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.