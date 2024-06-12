Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.8 %

SES opened at C$11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.57.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,653. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.