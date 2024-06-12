Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $312.29

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 901.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 896.4% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $312.29 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,086.09 or 1.00033357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012368 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00088351 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002165 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $315.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.