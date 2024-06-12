Senior (LON:SNR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Senior stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.60 ($2.05). 767,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The firm has a market cap of £662.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,294.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.99.

In other news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

