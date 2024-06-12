Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 579,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

