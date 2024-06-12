Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Increases By 35,600.0%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBKF remained flat at $15.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Get 2020 Bulkers alerts:

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.