Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Increases By 35,600.0%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBKF remained flat at $15.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
