Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Declines By 96.4%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANPCY remained flat at C$2.39 during trading on Wednesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. ANGLE has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$4.00.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

