Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Declines By 96.4%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
ANPCY remained flat at C$2.39 during trading on Wednesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. ANGLE has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$4.00.
About ANGLE
