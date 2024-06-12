Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Increases By 333.3%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock remained flat at $18.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Avidbank has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

