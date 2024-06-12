Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 84.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AZMTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

