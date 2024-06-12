Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 84.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AZMTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
About Azimut Exploration
