Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Rises By 3,377.6%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 3,377.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BSFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 76,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

