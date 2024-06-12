Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expands By 1,980.3%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, an increase of 1,980.3% from the May 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 50,044,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,039,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

