Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Rises By 222.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,721. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.