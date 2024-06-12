Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 1,568.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 1,568.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 52,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

