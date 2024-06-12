Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Grows By 1,420.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS EGFEY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,146. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

