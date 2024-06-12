Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Expands By 5,890.0%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 5,890.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $718,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

