Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Declines By 98.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of Funding Circle stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Wednesday. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
About Funding Circle
