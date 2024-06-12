Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Declines By 98.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Wednesday. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.