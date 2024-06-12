Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Rises By 931.3%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 931.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Drew Sycoff acquired 36,508 shares of GlucoTrack stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack Stock Up 0.4 %

GCTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack ( NASDAQ:GCTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

