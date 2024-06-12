Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 1,004.5%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,774. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
