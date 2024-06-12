Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 1,004.5%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,774. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

