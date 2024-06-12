Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Expands By 450.0%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iHuman Price Performance

IH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 11,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get iHuman alerts:

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.