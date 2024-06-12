Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Expands By 450.0%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 11,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
