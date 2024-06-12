Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Expands By 8,750.0%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

