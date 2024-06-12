Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 237.2%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance
ILIT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
