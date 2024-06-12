Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Increases By 319.5%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 319.5% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820,340. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

