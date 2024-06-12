Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Declines By 57.3%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 43,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,486. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.74.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

