Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Increases By 1,288.6%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 1,288.6% from the May 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Onconetix Stock Performance

ONCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Onconetix has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.58.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

