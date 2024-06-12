Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Expands By 7,049.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 7,049.8% from the May 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 28.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of STSS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,842. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

