Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Decreases By 73.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TIVC stock remained flat at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 213,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 207.63% and a negative net margin of 670.99%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

