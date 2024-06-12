Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Decreases By 62.5%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.
TV Asahi Company Profile
