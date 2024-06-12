Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Decreases By 62.5%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

