Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Rises By 233.6%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 233.6% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRI stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

