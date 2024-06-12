Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Silvaco Group Trading Up 1.2 %

About Silvaco Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

