Simplex Trading LLC Has $344,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.22 and its 200-day moving average is $237.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

