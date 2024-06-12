Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE SKY traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 471,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.