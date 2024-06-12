SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.54

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 189855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

