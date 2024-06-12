Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 836.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Slam Stock Performance
SLAMW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,989. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Slam Company Profile
