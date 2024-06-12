Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 836.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAMW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,989. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

