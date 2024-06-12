SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 2,223,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

