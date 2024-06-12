SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 229.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,931. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

