SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,199. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

