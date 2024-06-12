SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Up 2,946.5% in May

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 2,946.5% from the May 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 5.5 %

SOBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 872,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,134. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 6,404.43% and a negative return on equity of 315.26%.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

