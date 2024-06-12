Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a growth of 689.6% from the May 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
