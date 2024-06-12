Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a growth of 689.6% from the May 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

