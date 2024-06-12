SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 8,018,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,603,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,591 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

