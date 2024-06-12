SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,989. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

