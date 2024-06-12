SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,596 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.