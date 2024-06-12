SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.60

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.60 and last traded at $255.60, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,790,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

