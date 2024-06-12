Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,822 shares during the period. Sphere Entertainment makes up approximately 0.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $980,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $7,093,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,580,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

SPHR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 188,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,331. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

