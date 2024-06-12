SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a growth of 366.6% from the May 15th total of 122,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SRIVARU Stock Performance
SVMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,747. SRIVARU has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.
SRIVARU Company Profile
