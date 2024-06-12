SRS Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SRS Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,304 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 1.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Datadog worth $147,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,209 shares of company stock worth $79,456,497. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 371.88, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

