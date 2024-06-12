State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 709,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

