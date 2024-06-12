Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the typical volume of 25,400 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,212,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,974. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 65.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

