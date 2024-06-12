StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.43 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

